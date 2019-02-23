|
John Ogilvie Heaney died on February 14, 2019, (age 88) in St. Joseph's Hospital. John was born in Dumbarton, Scotland and came to Canada in 1951. He will be sadly missed by his sister Ann (Andy) (Scotland), nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, in Scotland and the United States, and his good friends Angelo, Gaetan and Joan. John was predeceased by his parents and three brothers. Cremation has taken place. The Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday February 26, 2019, in St. Patrick's Cathedral with Rev. Msgr. P.M. Stilla VG officiating. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.On-line Condolences
John Heaney will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
