Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Funeral Chapel
200 S. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1B4
807-623-6446
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for John Heaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Ogilvie Heaney


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Ogilvie Heaney Obituary

John Ogilvie Heaney died on February 14, 2019, (age 88) in St. Joseph's Hospital. John was born in Dumbarton, Scotland and came to Canada in 1951. He will be sadly missed by his sister Ann (Andy) (Scotland), nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, in Scotland and the United States, and his good friends Angelo, Gaetan and Joan. John was predeceased by his parents and three brothers. Cremation has taken place. The Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday February 26, 2019, in St. Patrick's Cathedral with Rev. Msgr. P.M. Stilla VG officiating. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

John Heaney will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.

On-line Condolences
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Funeral Chapel
Download Now