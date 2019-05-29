|
March 7, 1961 - May 27, 2019
Mr. John Pinelli, age 58 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, with his family by his side.
John was born in Fort William on March 7, 1961. He grew up in Ignace, Ontario, moving to Thunder Bay in 1991. John worked for Canadian Pacific Railway, starting when he was 13, until retirement in 2016. Never one to sit still, he was a jack of all trades. He could fix anything and was always helping “his boys.”
John met the love of his life, Louise Bertone, and they were married on August 29, 1987. They were inseparable and truly best friends.
John enjoyed travelling and cooking, but his family was most important. He loved family dinners and spending time with his sons, who were his pride and joy.
John will be deeply missed by his wife of 31 years, Louise (nee Bertone); sons Sean (Jennifer) and David (Alyssa); father Gesualdo (Nicolina) and sister Mary Jeske as well as his in-laws Antonietta and Domenic Bertone. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
He was predeceased by his mother Giovannina; his grandparents and brother-in-law Brian Jeske.
A Celebration of John's Life will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00AM in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of John to the Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
