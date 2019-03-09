|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Prpic on February 22, 2019. Born in Thunder Bay on February 11, 1973, John passed away in Vancouver, BC, with family by his side. John is survived and will be lovingly remembered by his parents Anne and Marijan Prpic, sister Kathy (Tvrtko), and grandmother Marija Stavlic. He also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in Thunder Bay, Croatia, Germany and Slovenia. John is predeceased by his grandparents Kata & Ivica Prpic and grandfather Luka Stavlic.
Exceptionally intelligent and charismatic, John was articulate and quick-witted with a sharp sense of humour, infectious laugh, and a zest for life. A very social, sentimental and endearing person, John was loved by many and will be missed by all.
A naturally gifted scholar, John excelled and thrived in all academic pursuits. He completed an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Western University, London, followed by a Masters in Business Administration from Pepperdine University, California. Most recently John completed his doctorate achieving a PhD in Industrial Marketing from Lulea University, Sweden.
An accomplished researcher, published author and public speaker, John relentlessly pursued knowledge and enjoyed learning, but most of all loved to share his knowledge and teach others. Over the years he held numerous Faculty positions as a professor. Most recently at Thompson Rivers University - School of Business and Economics.
In addition to John's academic life his other interests included avid reading, writing, composing and playing music, extensive travel, playing and following sports and visiting family, friends and colleagues around the world.
While ill, John was cared for by a team of dedicated, caring and compassionate professionals. A special thank you to Dr. Cheryl Ho; Tom McTavish, RN; Dr. McGuire, Dr. Reynolds and Dr. Vieira.
A service celebrating John's life will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Rev. Fr. Gordon Holroyd. A reception will follow the service. Private interment for family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BC Cancer Foundation in John's memory.