Born in Port Arthur, Feb 25, 1950, much loved son of Richard (deceased) and Audrey Saxberg, patient big brother of Barbara (Dan) and Catharine. Proud father of Paul (Kristine), Juliana (Marty), and Andrew (Rachel), and dear Papa to James, Amber, Jordan, Annika, Hugo, and Gustav. Survived by nephew Matthew (Megan), niece Robyn (Jordan), and great-niece Nora. Also survived by Aunts Margaret Saxberg and Diane Saxberg, and cousins.



John passed away on November 17, 2020 of cancer. John loved the outdoors, especially fishing. He loved dogs, especially Cleo, and tolerated cats. He devoured books at a dazzling speed on a wide range of subjects. He was intrigued by politics and held strong left-wing opinions, which shaped his work as a social worker and anti-poverty activist. He had a brainy and quirky sense of humour. He will be deeply missed, and always loved. The family wishes to thank Dr. Anthes, Dr. DelPaggio, Dr. Simpson and Dr. Davis, and the kind staff in the Hospice Unit at St. Joe's. A private memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers and in recognition of John's commitment to assisting others, the family would suggest a donation to the Regional Food Distribution Association of Thunder Bay or a food bank or shelter of your choice.





