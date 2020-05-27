October 7, 1947– May 18, 2020John went home to be with the Lord on May 18, 2020, after an 8 month battle with cancer. John leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Vicki (nee Smith), daughters, Alison Currie (Drew) of Barrie, and Sarah Sowell (John) of Greenwood, S. Carolina, and son, Sean Howard of Roseneath, and nine grandchildren. He also leaves his sister, Marilyn Hicklin and brother-in-law Warren Smith and their families, of Thunder Bay. He was predeceased by his parents, Bert and Evelyn Howard, younger brother Barry, and close friends Ralph Rix, and Jerry McDermid.John was born in Calgary, and moved to Thunder Bay in 1961. He attended Port Arthur Collegiate Institute and Lakehead University before completing his MDiv. at Emmanuel College, University of Toronto in 1972. He felt called into the ministry at the age of 16 while attending St. Paul's United Church, Thunder Bay, and was ordained as a pastor in the United Church of Canada in 1972. Upon ordination, John and Vicki moved to Snow Lake, Manitoba, where John pastored Snow Lake Anglican United Church for 4 years. After receiving a call to Barrie, in 1976, John became the Associate Pastor at Collier United Church serving there for 13 years. In 1989, John was the founding pastor of Bethel Community Church, and served there until 2004.John loved life, but he loved his Lord even more. He was determined to beat cancer, as he had in 1976 and 1977, as there was so much more he wanted to do for his Lord and Saviour. But this time it was not to be. John's concern for the vulnerable members of our society was reflected in his ministry. He was instrumental in starting the Jesus Walk group at Collier United, and wanted Bethel to be a church where all were welcomed with open arms. Upon leaving Bethel and until his death, John held a Christian counselling practice. Because many of his clients could not afford counselling fees, he became a missionary through Into All the World, and was able to provide service pro bono. Along with Retha Long, he wrote the proposal to start Youth Haven, and he and Vicki were a host home for over 10 years. For years, John brought people home to spend the night rather than let them sleep outside. Their house became known as a place where people could seek refuge. John became a volunteer with Out of the Cold, and then volunteered at the David Busby Street Centre emergency shelter programme. More recently, John was instrumental in starting Celebrate Recovery in Barrie, and was Ministry leader for several years. At the time of his death, he was in the process of working with churches in Northwestern Ontario to get a CR programme started there.Cremation and interment are taking place in Thunder Bay. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date in Barrie. In lieu of flowers, donations to Into All the World or the David Busby Centre would be appreciated. Thank you to Dr. Kotb and all the other doctors and nurses at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for all the wonderful care and compassion they showed to John, and to Dr. Scheeres for his wisdom and support.On line condolences at: