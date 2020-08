With great sadness Winnie and family announce the passing of John Russell July 30, 2020, who passed away peacefully with family by his side. As per John's request there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Food Bank would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.



