It is with heavy hearts that the family of John Vennes announce his passing at the age of 79, on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Hogarth Riverview Manor with his wife and daughter at his side. John was born on August 29, 1939 in Rainy River, Ontario to Davina and John Vennes and he was the oldest of 2 boys. Sadly, John slowly slipped away from activities and events that he once enjoyed with his family and friends due to challenges associated with dementia.
He was once an avid fisherman, hunter, and a person who loved the outdoors. He looked forward to sharing these activities with his wife, daughter and eventually his grandsons. In the winter months, when his grandsons were growing up, John could always be found at one of the many arenas in town cheering for his beloved grandchildren at their many hockey games. John was a Certified Engineering Technician Technologist who worked on various projects at Lakehead University, Confederation College and Thunder Bay Regional Hospital, to name a few. His skill and dedication to each and every project was always second to none. Left to mourn are his cherished wife Evelyn, of 60 years, his precious daughter Yvonne (Rob Elcheson), and incredible grandsons Brandon (Emma), Chad (Carlee), and Alex. John was predeceased by his parents Davina and John along with his brother David. The family would like to thank the amazing, hardworking, patient and caring staff at Hogarth, as they provided exceptional care through this very difficult time. A celebration of John's life will take place on Friday May 31, 2019 at 1:00pm at Avila Chapel, Reaume Street, Thunder Bay, ON. All are welcome to attend. Should you desire, donations may be made in John's memory to the Alzheimer Society which would be greatly appreciated.
