On Saturday, September 19, 2020, we said our loving goodbyes to our Dad, father-in-law, Grandad, Uncle and friend, John Simons, who passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice at the age of 94. He had a smile on his face, right to the very end. Born on August 13, 1926 in Wakefield, Yorkshire, England he was educated and joined the Merchant Marines at age 16. After years at sea, he immigrated to Canada in 1949, where he met the love of his life, Catherine. They had 41 years of happy marriage before she passed in 1994. He will be remembered for his love of family gatherings, a good library book, long drives, nature walks, biking, hiking and fishing along with his fondness of dancing (Cecile). He enjoyed his last drive with his Grandson, Johnny, who let him drive his standard car. He loved the freedom of driving with his special friend and grandson! John is survived by his daughter, Sandra DePerry (Tony), his son John Simons (Peggy) and his grandson Johnny Simons (Jody); nieces Carol (Montreal) and Janelle (Toronto), cousin Sue Wood (England) and friend Katie White (England). He was predeceased by his wife, Catherine; grand daughter Melanie Dawn Simons; parents Mary and Harry Simons, England; and other relatives. Our thanks to all the nurses, doctors, social workers and people that cared for Dad in his final days in St. Joseph's Hospice. Your love and compassion will never be forgotten. And to our special friend and Minister, Joyce Yanishewski, who will honour us with Dad's final farewell on Friday 25, 2020 at 11:00 am., at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 207 Brodie St (next to City Hall). Cremation has already taken place. During this pandemic, protocols must be followed by the Health Unit and St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, which means everyone must wait outside of the church until they are escorted to their seats by the church staff. Everyone must wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth during the entire service, and physical distancing must be observed by staying 6 feet (2 meters) apart. When hymns are played, there will be no singing. Please be advised that when you enter the church, you will be asked for your contact information for tracing purposes. We realize these are difficult times, but we appreciate everyone observing these rules. Also, due to the pandemic, there will be no reception after the service. John's ashes will be scattered at a later date by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Hospice or to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church would be appreciated. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.





