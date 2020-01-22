Home

John Sulo Kukkee

Born February 4, 1959
Died January 20, 2020 @ 5:30 A.M.
Survived by brothers Glen and Danny, sisters Gloria, Carol, Beverly, Gwen, Debbie, Faye and June. Predeceased by Kathy, Rose, Peter and Cyndy, Mom & Dad. John loved to laugh! John had a sincere passion for music. When his young children, nephews and nieces misbehaved he would quote “Let's go for ice cream then” (Too funny)! John met life challenges with courage, comedy, compassion and creativity. Our dear brother, you know how much you were loved by all who knew your kindness, compassion, courage, creativity and comedy. May God Bless you and keep you safe forever and forever ~ Amen.


“Forgetting what is behind and straining towards what is ahead I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus Amen!”

Philippians 3:13
