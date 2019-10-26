|
|
John “Jussi” Tabell, age 41 years passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 24, 2019. A Fathers Love
Jussi was born November 6, 1977 in Port Arthur. He grew up in Lappe and attended Gorham and Ware and Hillcrest High School. He loved his family, his world revolved around Sarah and his girls. They spent a lot of time together at the family camp at Max Lake, fishing and spending time outside. Jussi's sense of humour was unparalleled, he lit up any room he walked into and was the guy everyone wanted to be friends with. He loved to laugh and had a joke for every situation. His wit and sarcasm will be missed by all who knew him. He worked for Nor-Ont Supply and made many friends including co-workers and customers over the years.
Survived by his wife, Sarah and their daughters, Makenzie and Mikaela; siblings William (Sheleigh, Grace and Lauren) and Tanya; aunt and uncles Lorraine and Rainer Partanen and Andy (Gail) Lehvonen; parents in-law Gary and Muriel Kew and sister in-law Sharon (JP) Bossio. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins in the Niivila and Kew families.
Predeceased by his parents, Lorna and Arvo Lehvonen; father, Ahti Tabell (1980) and grandparents Olavi and Lillian Niivila and Helli Maki.
Private Funeral services will be held and interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery. EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma in care of arrangements.
Should friends so desire, donations may be made in trust for Makenzie and Mikaela Tabell through any CIBC branch.
I know my father loves me so,
and he knows we love him too.
We fished, we danced and sang -
even though we can not dance.
We think about all the good times,
and remember he is in our hearts.
We love him so, and he always knows.
My mother remembers his gentle and loving smile.
His smile put us at rest and never failed us.
He never let go even when it got tough,
he never stopped loving us.
He and I always know we will be best friends
and will be forever.
His plans never failed no matter how odd,
he always got the job done!
Nature was his favourite thing and he loved to camp.
He respected everyone and loved with all his heart.
§
IT'S NEVER A GOODBYE IT'S A SEE YOU LATER!
By: Mikaela Tabell
Love; Makenzie, Mikaela and Mom §
