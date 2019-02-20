Home

John W. Teravainen

John W. Teravainen

Feb 17th 1960 - June 9th 2008

That moment that you died
my heart was torn in two,
one side filled with heartache
the other filled with you.
I often lie awake at night
when the world is fast asleep,
and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheek.
Remembering you is easy,
I do it every day,
but missing you is heartache
that never goes away.
I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain,
until that joyous day arrives
that you will be with me again.

Happy Birthday,
Happy Valentines Day,
Happy Anniversary.

~Still loving you, Cristiene

