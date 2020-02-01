|
Mr. John Walton, 47 years, of Hurkett, Ontario, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his residence. John was fun-loving and passionate about family, life and cooking. He was very outgoing and touched a lot of people's lives. Predeceased by his mother “Jean Winnifred Downing and by siblings – Beverly, Michael and Katherine; he is survived by his daughters – Kari, Lexie, Kylie and Violet and by his siblings – Donna, Roderick, Daisy and Robert. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. According to John's wishes cremation has taken place. There will be no service. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon, Ontario.