It is with great sadness the McCuaig Family announces the sudden passing of a beloved son, husband, father, brother, grandfather and dear friend John Wayne McCuaig on January 21, 2020. Cherished husband and soul mate of Olenka, much loved father and best friend to his children – Stephan (Ashley and his first grandson Kayden), Christian and Ava Jade. Loved endlessly by his loving parents Gayle and Wayne McCuaig from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Big brother to William “Billie”, wife Franca, children Tristan, Tianna and Aurora, and sister Brandi, husband Timothy Guay and children Jersie and Jevan. Beloved in-laws Father Walter and Marie Krivoglavyi. Sister-in law Dzvena (Ash), and Yrena (husband Stephen children Ethan and Olessa). Special family friend Irene and Roger Carlson. Extended family members: Hans Naumann (Joanne), Stacey & family, Nathan & family, his aunts and uncles Terrie Andres and family, Cheryl Manchelenko and family, Daryl (Bruce Keen and family), Marianne Naumann and family, Dwight Naumann and family and Eugene Naumann [{late}, Annie and family] and all John's friends and employees, too many to mention. John was the most open, caring and friendly young man willing to lend a helping hand to everyone he met. As the owner of Overtime Sports and Collectables, John had mentored and was admired by all of his staff. John loved to garden, puttered around his yard, building things and always thinking of new adventures and things to do. He loved family get-togethers where he could show off his BBQing skills and he especially loved having kids come and visit to swim at Egg Lake. John taught himself how to do so many things, laying hardwood flooring, ceramic tiling, painting, welding, lime stone and steel fence around his property, solar energy just to name a few things. He was a natural botanist of his own learning. John was an incredible, selfless man who will be profoundly missed and loved forever. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11am when family and friends will gather for Funeral Service at Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, officiated by Fr. Walter Krivoglavyi. Visitation will be Monday, January 27, 2020 from 5-8pm at Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, with prayers at 7:30 pm. If friends desire, memorials to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. John's Family wish to thank everyone while transitioning through this most difficult time. Special thanks to EMT, OPP officers, hospital staff for all their efforts and compassion. Thank you to everyone for the phone calls, texts, donations of food, cards and all your love and compassion. The family is sincerely grateful to everyone. On-line Condolences
“Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not” Love, Olenka, Stephan, Christian and Ava Jade.
“Son, I loved you your entire life, I'll miss you for the rest of mine…” Forever in our hearts, Mom & Dad.
John McCuaig will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com