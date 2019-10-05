|
John was born on November 28, 1932 in Owen Sound and passed away peacefully at Hogarth Transitional Care Unit September 27, 2019 in Thunder Bay. John worked for Bell Canada as a splicer and other odd jobs. John enjoyed oil painting landscapes around the Thunder Bay area and riding his bike. John was predeceased by his parents Wilfred (1972) and Gladys (2004) and his sister Blanche Farr (1988). John is survived by his three children Cynthia May (Jim Lewis), Vera Lynn, John Robert and his grandson Christopher Lewis, all of Thunder Bay. John is also survived by his two sisters Wenda Finan and Anne Morgan of Ottawa. Cremation and burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens as prearranged by John with a private family service. John showed tremendous strength, courage and determination facing his brief terminal illness in the latter part of his life. John was loved and will be sadly missed.
"The Lord is my light
and my salvation;
Whom shall I fear?
The Lord is the strength
of my life;
of whom shall I be afraid?
One thing I have desired
of the Lord,
that I shall seek after;
That I may dwell in the house of the Lord
all the days of my life,
To behold the beauty
of the Lord
and to inquire
in his temple."
Always in my heart Dad
Vera Lynn McArthur
