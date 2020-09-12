1/
John William (Burton) Mitchell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


April 24, 1941 –
September 6, 2020

Burton passed away peacefully in his sleep at Southbridge Roseview Manor on Shuniah Street where he was a resident for the past 12 months. He was in his 79th year.

He was a member in good standing with the Sheet Metal Workers Union local 397 since 1964. Following several years of service with Nu-Tech Metals Sales and Service, he retired in 2001.

At Burton's request, there will be no visitation or service. In memory of Burton, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Thunder Bay would be appreciated.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.

Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved