

April 24, 1941

September 6, 2020



Burton passed away peacefully in his sleep at Southbridge Roseview Manor on Shuniah Street where he was a resident for the past 12 months. He was in his 79th year.He was a member in good standing with the Sheet Metal Workers Union local 397 since 1964. Following several years of service with Nu-Tech Metals Sales and Service, he retired in 2001.At Burton's request, there will be no visitation or service. In memory of Burton, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Thunder Bay would be appreciated.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.