Born on Mother's Day, May 13, 1990
Gained his wings on March 8, 2020
Hi Johnny – Mom here. A lot of people have been asking why there hasn't been an obituary announcement, but you know why don't you? You know that this is the most painful task imaginable – we talked about this more than once. We have both danced with your devil. You tried; I know. It's okay. It's hard to accept that you're never going to bounce through my door again with a big bag of stinky fish that came with a giant fish tale. It's hard to believe I'll never see that smile again, hear your resounding laugh or be on the receiving end of your jaunty humour. We had to tell your girls that you left us. Hannah says that we can always remember you because we have pictures and we can always hear your voice because we have videos. She looked at me with those big brown eyes that are so much like yours and I know that your heart broke from wherever you are. Hayley said when you're done being dead, that you're taking her to the park. She has that little sideways grin that's so much like yours. I think she has your sense of humour. Your cousins, Aunts, Uncles and cherished friends from far and wide held vigil at the hospital as we prayed that you would not leave us. But leave us you did and as you left this life behind, you were cradled in the arms of so many. I hope you felt the love. Countless friends and family showed up to share heartwarming tales of your generosity, big heart, your sense of humor, your trade skills, summers and winters on the lake and one fishing story after another. Although everyone had a different story to tell, the one thing that was consistent was the shared knowledge of the love you carried with you for your long-time partner, Amanda and your beautiful little daughters Hannah and Hayley. How well I know your sorrow and how helpless I was to ease your pain. For those that never saw past the addiction that you hated so much and fought so hard to beat down, I say to them, that is your loss. You filled every space of every room that you were in and the world is a much smaller place without you. Rest in sweet, gentle peace my son. I will try to find peace in your peace.
Johnny will be forever missed by his parents, John and Debbie Reed; his daughters Hannah and Hayley Reed; his long-time partner and love of his life, Amanda Holland; siblings, Jessica, Adam and Tasha as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends near and far.
He was predeceased by his Grandmothers Mary Reed and Marilyn Steinhoff, and Grandfathers Bill Reed and Morris Steinhoff.
For all of you struggling with addiction, please know that there was nothing Johnny wanted more than to defeat the devil. He wanted to live. Please live.
A very special thank you to the staff in the Intensive Care Unit at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
Johnny left the responsibility of raising his daughters to Amanda. In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me account called Raising Hannah and Hayley has been created. We are living in unpredictable times. A celebration of life for Johnny Reed will be announced at a future date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.
Till we meet again my Super Saiyan – Kamahamha
