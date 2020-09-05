

July 3, 1929 to August 23, 2020



Condolences available at

www.harbourviewfuneral.ca



Our father John William Stewart (Stewie), age 91, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 23, 2020 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre Transitional Care Unit (TCU).Dad was born in Fort William, Ontario. He was the youngest of 7 children born to Peter and Maude (Reese) Stewart. Dad didn't talk much about his childhood and as a result we know very little about his youth. We do know that his father died when Dad was young forcing Dad to leave school at an early age to enter the workforce to help support the family.His life as we know it started when he met Dorothy Adelaide Earnshaw. It was a Fort William/Port Arthur romance and they eventually married and settled in Port Arthur, Ontario on June 19, 1951. They stayed married for the next 67 years until her passing in 2019.Dad was a social creature who loved company and had many friends but his world was his family, home and camp. He loved nothing more than having his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends come visit him at either his home or his camp on One Island Lake. A kid at heart he would take great pleasure in watching the kids laugh while they had endless horsey rides or swings in Grampa's giant hands. Fiercely independent he fought to stay in his own home for as long as possible and only left it in March of this year due to declining health, yet he longed to return to his home and his camp until his last day.Dad spent most of his working life as an elevator employee and retired from Canada Malting Co. Ltd. after many years of service there. He cherished the friends he made at Canada Malting and looked forward to the opportunities to reconnect with them at the annual Christmas parties and Pig Roasts.Dad was an active Associate Member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 5 for 42 years, serving some time on the Executive as Finance Chair. He loved to go to the Saturday afternoon dances at the Legion to meet friends (including longtime friend Roy Lamore), have a beer and buy tickets on the meat draws. At one time Dad was also active with the Port Arthur Curling Club Go Slow League (where he proudly scored an 8-ender), the PACC Fish Club and in earlier years the Elevator Employees Credit Union. He was an avid senior hockey fan and fisherman; we heard many stories of his antics with his friend Rudy at the Twins games and the countless fishing trips with his friends to Obonga Lake and later the PACC Fishing Derby at Pakashkan Lake.In his retirement he would putter in his yard, garden and make sure the neighbourhood dogs, kids and birds never ran short of treats, candies or seeds. As the years passed and he became more housebound he still enjoyed sitting in his driveway or home watching the neighbourhood families and school kids walk by. Many people will remember the conversations and jokes he shared with them. He will be missed by everyone who knew him and we are thankful for the people who touched his life and watched out for him including but not limited to his neighbours Adam and Silvana Arella.Dad is survived by his boys Randy (Sherron), Robin (Frances), and Colin; grandchildren Aaron (Alison), Adam (Sharol), Kyle, Jennah, Kalin, and Madalyn; great-grandchildren Adelaide and Axel. He is also survived by his brother Harry (Dorothy) Stewart, sister-in-law Evelyne Vaillant, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Dad was pre-deceased by his wife (our Mom) Dorothy; parents Peter and Maude Stewart; father and mother in-law Charles and Elsie Earnshaw; siblings Bella, Flo, Helen, Marjory and Peter; and in-laws Douglas and Pansy Earnshaw, Arthur Vaillant, Violet and Bert Tebbenham, and Fred Smith.Cremation has taken place according to Dad's wishes and a celebration of the life for John William Stewart (Stewie) will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 5 or the Alzheimer's Society of Thunder Bay in his memory. Better yet give a passing dog a biscuit or spread some seeds for the birds and think of our Dad that is probably the most fitting way to honour his memory.The family would like to thank the LHIN and the various personal support workers who came twice daily to see our Dad in his home; Dr. Skunta and the staff at the TCU for caring for him during his final months; and a special thank you to Rayanne who helped facilitate visits with our Dad during these difficult times.Dad was the luckiest man we know (figuratively and literally) and we are lucky to have had him as our Dad.