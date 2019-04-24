|
|
It is with heavy hearts the family announces the passing of John (Johnny) Yorki at the age of 66, on Wednesday April 17th, 2019 at St. Joe's Hospice. Johnny is survived by his brother Rob (Mira) and his life long partner, best friend and caregiver Claudette, daughter Becky (Chuck), son David (Lisa), grandchildren Mckayla, who was his angel, Maddie, Brooklynn and Christian. He will be sadly missed by many family and friends who loved him dearly. He is predeceased by his parents, four sisters and three brothers. Johnny was a welder by trade and a book of knowledge. If you knew Johnny he had many loves: morning coffee and CBC and CTV News channels and anything relating to cars, from watching Nascar to Barrett Jackson. Saturday night consisted of watching the Toronto Maples Leafs on HNIC. Johnny was resilient, courageous in his battle with cancer. We would like to thank Dr. Haggerty, NP Donald Hutchinson, all the nurses of the VON and palliative care for all your hard work and support during this difficult time. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, donations can be made to Northern Cancer Fund, or charity of your choice.Online condolences
