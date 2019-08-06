|
It is with profound sadness that the family of John Zadkovich announce his passing on August 2, 2019 at the age of 94.
John was born in Vele Mune, Croatia on November 19, 1924. He came to Canada (Port Arthur) in 1938 with his mother and two sisters to be reunited with his father. John held various jobs until his final employment with Simon Day Co., where he worked for over 30 years.
John married the love of his life, Irene, in December of 1956 and they had two children, a daughter and a son. John was a very kind, good natured, gentle man whose greatest love was for his family. He also had a love for music. John was known to many as the accordion player and singer in the band called “The Blue Notes”. He played for many weddings, banquets and dances in his lifetime and brought the joy of music to many people. John was also a member of the Croatian Home Society.
John will be dearly missed by his daughter Sonja (Michael) Nurse, his son Danny (Donna), step-son Austin as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was predeceased by his wife Irene, parents Helen and Matt Zadkovich and sisters Helen Majetich and Doris Uremovich.
A special thank you to the staff at Bethammi Nursing home for caring so much for our father.
A service to celebrate the life of John Zadkovich will be held on Wednesday, August 7th at 11:30 a.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street, with Rev. Ciaran Donnelly presiding. Visitation will be for 1 hour prior to service time. The interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
On-line condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com