|
One day in June 1970 John Zygmont drove his Triumph Bonneville motorcycle onto the driveway of my home and into my heart forever. On Saturday, February 8, 2020 he took his final ride, leaving me after fifty wonderful years together, passing away quietly, in my arms, at home. Stanislaw John Jozef Zygmont was born on May 6, 1946 in Lublin, Poland to Jozef and Michalina Zygmont. He recalled as a young child playing with other children in his apartment complex on wrecked German tanks, abandoned ammunition dumps, bomb craters in the streets and live explosives still lying about in the war torn city. He also remembered standing in long food lines with his mother when the shop fronts still had bullet holes in them. Life was hard after the war and made even worse under Russian control. After John's father passed in 1956, he and his widowed mother immigrated in 1959, to Canada, landing by air in Gander, Newfoundland. Upon arrival in Nipigon, he went to work helping his mother do laundry for his mother's sister, Anna Kowalczyk. His aunt had contracts from local bush camps that were active in the area. John attended St. Edward's School in Nipigon then went on to Scollard Hall (North Bay College). He always considered this place a Residential School (1963 – 1965). Upon returning to Nipigon, John briefly went to Nip-Rock High School, leaving after several months to help support his mother. Years later he would finish his grade twelve. At age nineteen he worked at Multiply, Nipigon with a RPF (Dave Barron) before being hired on (1965) at Domtar Inc. (pulpmill) as an Evap Operator, stores, catalogue editor and finally as a general machinist. The “Polish Prince” retired in 2004 at the age of 58. John was a gifted man who could fabricate, weld and repair anything, anywhere. He had his own machine shop and enjoyed using it. John sometimes led a dangerous life. December 11, 1967 – nearly decapitated by a steel cable stretched across the Nipigon Arena driveway – off to the hospital. December 11, 1968 – hit by a CNR freight train tank car that caught him and his snowmachine and flung them both clear of the tracks – off to the hospital. December 11, 1969 – John and a friend went to Red Rock, across the ice from Nipigon. Part way on their snowmobiles, they encountered an open lead which they drove into. They knew they were in trouble when the lights went out and the carburetor started sucking water. It was a long, very cold swim to solid ice and a longer walk back to his friend's house to defrost frozen snowmobile suits. No hospital visit this time. Stayed home thereafter on December 11. We were prospectors (SKZ Explorations), hunting, fishing, camping and motorcycling. John was a scuba diver, a truck driver (A2) and a private/commercial bush pilot. He was president of the Red Rock Pistol Club once we returned the club and membership to active status in 1997. We were snowbirds and travelers, any place where we could take our Harleys – Yuma, Arizona, Las Vegas, Nevada, San Diego, California, Venice, the Keys, Florida, Sturgis, South Dakota, Osoyoos, British Columbia. In 1998 life dramatically changed when John had his heart attack at work. As time went on we stayed closer to home within the Nipigon and Audin areas. Eventually heart function decreased to the level where more intensive intervention was needed. Dr. T. Cholspinski (Thunder Bay) directed John's care to Dr. Heather Ross (Medical director, heart failure and heart transplant) at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre LVAD program, Toronto General Hospital, January 2007. In August 2012 John was being prepared for a heart transplant by having a life extending procedure which enabled him to be put on the heart transplant list. Dr. Vivic Rao, Chief of Cardiac Surgery LVAD program, Toronto General Hospital performed this surgery. I spent days at his side in the C.V.I.C.U. leaving at 11 P.M. at night. I brought along home cooked meals every morning at 9 that I made during the night at the Delta Chelsea Hotel. Dr. Rao prescribed beer and champagne daily to go along with perogies, spaghetti, cabbage rolls and other treats. I started learning how to be his nurse in that unit and 4B as well. His LVAD required electric power continuously, either by batteries or a plug in the wall (power converter). John often said he was the Bionic 6 million dollar man. Unfortunately, John had strokes and TIAs. While not disabling they were enough to remove him from the transplant list. For the next 8 years we had many trips to the Toronto Hospital 4B west dealing with the increasing number of health issues that came up. John was the only LVAD patient north of Sudbury and also the Program's longest living patient. This was possible due to the very professional and compassionate care of doctors like Dr. Filio Billia, Assistant Professor U. of T., Director of Research, Medical Director, Mechanical Circulatory Support Program at Peter Munk Centre and her team. R.P. Marnie Rogers who constantly provided support and advice to us and the nursing staff of 4B west who grew to love John during his frequent stays. On his last admission to that floor in January this year, all of the nurses, doctors and staff could not have been kinder or more caring to him during our stay. Also thank you to the Nipigon District Hospital team – Doctors Jackson-Hughes, Fotheringham and Commisso. John was predeceased by father Jozef Zygmont (1956), his mother Michalina Zygmont (1983), and his sister Kaysia (1938). He is survived by his loving partner, wife and nurse Kornelia (Smutylo) Zygmont, only child Justin (U.S.A.), sisters-in-law – Iris (Oreste)_Mihichuk, Lisa Cameron (Terry), brother-in-law Dan Smutylo and their families. Also by his new fur baby- Mishu Mouse. According to his last wishes, John was cremated and interment will be in his mother's gravesite this summer. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 32, Nipigon on March 14, 2020. The Legion service will be conducted by Pastor Alvin Rowsell at the main hall at 1 P.M. Refreshments to follow. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon. Also planned for this summer is a memorial motorcycle run for John in Nipigon-Thunder Bay area. The Red Rock Pistol Club will have a gun salute and BBQ in recognition of his services to the Club. Special thanks to Wendy Houston VON for her professional help and her personal friendship. So many wonderful people involved in keeping my precious husband alive. I will miss his cigar smoking, jokes and giving me sixteen jobs to do on our yard and no time to do them. It was a very long and difficult fight but we did it together. Donations, if desired, can be given to the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre at the Toronto General Hospital or the Western Hospital Foundation. tgwhf.ca/tribute or call 1-416-603-5300 Kornelia Zygmont.