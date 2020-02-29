|
|
It is with much sadness and a sigh of relief for her, that we announce the peaceful passing of Joline Mae Glazier (nee Brownlee) on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Joline passed away quietly, aged 94, with family by her bedside at Southbridge Roseview long term care home in Thunder Bay. Born May 23, 1925 in Sudbury she was raised in Powassan (close to North Bay), eventually attending University of Toronto where she met Bill, a mining engineering student and her husband to be. She and Bill were married 52 years until his passing in 2001. Online condolences may be made through
Growing up before and during the Great Depression of the 1930's was difficult. As a youngster of 8 and before the discovery of antibiotics Joline was stricken with scarlet fever; an infection so severe that many did not survive it. She could easily recall the anguish of her parents and the daily visits to her home by their family doctor. This shaped her attention to self care and fostered a love of life.
Over the years she took dance, music, speed skating and especially the piano as her passions. By the end of high school she had completed Grade 10 Conservatory piano. While enrolled at U of T a coach happened to see her speed skating one day and she was soon invited to train with the Canadian national team. This she told us she declined, "because her legs were getting too big".
Married, Joline settled down somewhat, as her focus became raising her two sons and caring for her family. This was a period of many moves as she followed Bill from one mining town to another across northern Ontario and into French speaking Quebec.
In 1961 at a challenging time for mining engineers Joline decided to switch gears in support of her family. She completed the 3 remaining courses for her Bachelor of Arts and enrolled in the one year program at North Bay Teachers' College. By May 1962 she was a newly graduated elementary teacher and by September she found herself moving her family once more, this time into the northern reaches of Quebec just a few miles from the Labrador border. Here she lived for almost 20 years.
Having developed a keen interest in stamp collecting along the way Joline decided a job at Canada Post would be a perfect fit. So in the early 80s she accepted a job in the enormous Canada Post Mississauga Gateway sorting plant close to where she and Bill had relocated upon his retirement. Soon her interest turned again, this time towards Taoist Tai Chi and shortly after retirement from Canada Post she and Bill relocated once again to be close to family in Ottawa. By now an instructor, she compared Tai Chi to "floating, in the sense that the movements are so graceful, and the peace it brings creates a sense of weightlessness."
In 2012, at age 87, Joline made the difficult decision to move once more leaving her friends and Tai Chi group to join family in Thunder Bay.
Joline is survived by her sons John (Carole Lapointe) and Stephen, grandchildren Julie, Marianne (Danielle Larose), Zachary and Blake. Also by her sister-in-law Mary Erickson (nee Glazier) of Pittsburgh of whom she was very fond. Joline was beloved Aunt to Mary's three children Kim, Julie and John.
She was predeceased by her husband William Murray (Bill), her father Delmer Frederick Brownlee D.D.S., her mother Marjorie Gertrude (nee Jermyn), and her sister Betty Ann.
John, Carole and family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation and say thank you once again to the wonderful and caring staff at both Chartwell Thunder Bay and Southbridge Roseview where Mom resided during her time in Thunder Bay. You truly made a difference for Joline. Thank you as well to Jyl Barclay of Hospice Northwest for her steady companionship and support and to Veronica Fummerton for her much valued recreational support.
Even with all of her interests Mom's first priority was always her family. She was ever present, attentive and caring in every way. And we will miss her deeply every day.
Cremation has taken place and Joline will be remembered in a private family gathering. In Joline's memory, please share one of her stories with a friend, and as you wish, make a donation to a charity of your choice.
www.nwfainc.com