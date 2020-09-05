Birth Date: July 6, 1930 Angel Date: August 17, 2020
It is with profound sadness that our family announces the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather six short weeks after his 90th birthday and his cancer diagnosis.
Born in Töysa Finland, he married the love of his life, Elma in 1955 and they immigrated to Port Arthur (Thunder Bay) with their eldest daughter in 1958 to begin their new life. They lived in Thunder Bay until relocating to St. Catharines in 2011 to be closer to family.
Jorma was a pillar of the Finnish community in Thunder Bay and took tremendous pride in his heritage. It was important for him to preserve Finnish culture in his new homeland. For decades, he enthusiastically volunteered immeasurable hours in various capacities on the Boards of numerous Finnish organizations including Bay Credit Union, Finlandia Club, Finnish-Canadian Cultural Association, Finnish Folk Dancing “Kiikurit”, Hoito Restaurant, Keskipohjalaisten Kerho, People's Co-op, and Thunder Bay Multicultural Association. His hundreds of volunteered hours are prevalent in the ironwork that he welded for the Hilldale Lutheran Church.
He was also an avid 10-pin bowler beginning the sport in 1962 on the Finlandia Club Bowling League, and later establishing the Canadan Uutiset Bowling League. Jorma spearheaded the infamous Dynamite Bowling Tournament where bowling enthusiasts participated every weekend in January for thirteen years. Jorma continued to bowl in two leagues in St. Catharines up to the time of COVID.
Loving Isä to Eija (Brian) Allen of McAllen, Texas; Sonja (Bill) Wilcox of St. Catharines, Ontario; and father-in-law to Eric Rikkinen of Vancouver, B.C. He was a cherished Vaari to his grandchildren Matti (Valentina), Elsa, Jennifer (John), Melissa (Dan), Tyler, Nathan (Denise), Alicia, Jacqui (Ryan), and Peter (Erin). Vaari's greatest joy was watching his great grandchildren grow – Taylor (Carter), Carlee, Celeste, Angelica, Ella, Amelia, pikkupoika Parker, Tanner, Emery, and Lochlan. He will be lovingly remembered by his cousin Outi, sisters/brothers-in-law and other relatives and friends in Finland, as well as the many, many friends in Thunder Bay and St. Catharines.
We take comfort in knowing that Vaari will be reunited in Heaven with his loving wife Elma who preceded him to Heaven less than a year ago, parents Alex and Senja, sister Terttu, son Tarmo, daughter Merja, and grandson Joel (infancy).
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held in St. Catharines next summer (post COVID) with final internment in Victoria Lawn Cemetery, St. Catharines.
The family would like to thank the outstanding health care providers (true “Angels in Disguise”) at Hospice Niagara in St. Catharines for their exceptional care and compassion during Vaari's brief illness always including his favourite caramel sundae for every meal! Sincerest thanks to Rev Jari Lahtinen from Hilldale Lutheran Church for giving blessings and prayers via telephone; and to Rev Matti Kormano for his visits and for communion and final blessings before Vaari's journey.
For a lasting legacy, should friends desire the family would appreciate memorial donations to: Hospice Niagara, 403 Ontario Street, Unit 2, St. Catharines ON L2N 1L5 or on the website www.HospiceNiagara.ca
> Give A GiftIsä ja Äiti nyt yhdessä iankaikkisesti