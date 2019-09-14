Home

Jose Do Rego Sousa


1932 - 2019
Jose Do Rego Sousa Obituary

Mr. Jose Do Rego Sousa, age 87 years, passed away peacefully at Hogarth-Riverview Manor on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Jose was born in San Miguel, Azores, Portugal on May 22, 1932. As a young man he moved to Terceira, Portugal where he met the love of his life Maria Romeiro, whom he married and together raised 6 children. As a father he could be found telling his children bedtime stories with them all hanging off of his every word. During his time in Portugal his jobs had him working on the ocean that he had come to love so much. In 1986 he came to Thunder Bay with his wife, daughter Diana and son Carlos to make a better life and reunite with other family who had made the journey. Jose loved to fish, play cards and dominos, and play music but his greatest joy came during time spent with family and friends. He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his wife Maria, children: Jose (Connie), Tony (Irene), Duarte (Carma), Pedro (Iria) and Carlos (Sheanna) Sousa and Diana (Manuel) Cerqueira; grandchildren: Bruno (Janet) and Brian Sousa, Michael (Stephanie) and Chris (Marisa) Sousa, Ashley (Kyle) May, Sophia (Nick) Gracia, Steven (Allie) Sousa, Jessica (Lenio) Flores, Bryan (Desiree) Sousa, Kayla and Andrea Sousa, Syvanna and Mathew Sousa and Ruben Cerqueira, Jessica (Shawn) Segries and Nicholas Cerqueira, 15 great grandchildren, sister Teresa as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was predeceased by his sister Maria. The family wishes to thank the staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor – 5N for their excellent care and compassion. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 when family and friends will gather in St. Anthony's R.C. Church for the Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini. The interment will follow in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Visitation for friends will be held on Monday from 5-7 p.m. with the Vigil Service beginning at 7 p.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.

