JOSEPH A. CZIPF, age 82 years, resident of Whitefish Lake, passed away peacefully at TBRHSC on July 8, 2019 with his family by his side. Joseph was born on December 9, 1936 in Hungary and immigrated to Canada in 1956. He was an entrepreneur and co-owned A&W Games, Superior North Air and his favourite, Come By Chance Resort on Whitefish Lake. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who lived a full life and taught others to do the same. He is survived by his loving wife Mary, of 60 years, and children Joseph (Christine), Stephen (Anna) and Cathy (Mike). As well as grandchildren Mathew, Jacklyn (Brandon), Victoria and Olivia. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 11:00am, on Friday July 12, 2019 at St. Peter's Church with Father Joseph Arockiam officiating. If friends so desire, donations to the Northern Cardiac Fund at TBRHSC would be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank all his caregivers at TBRHSC, especially Dr. Sadraddini, Dr. Geroge, Dr. Bukovy, and nurses Megan, Andy and Michelle.Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com