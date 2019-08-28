|
|
The world lost a good, caring man when our dear father passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice in the wee hours of August 24, 2019. Memories are treasures
Ed was born in Fort William on June 11, 1933 and grew up in a family of four boys and one girl in the nearby Northern Ontario towns of Oskondaga, Ingolf and Keewatin. He returned to attend high school at Fort William Collegiate. After graduation, he worked for eight years at the Can-Car plant before beginning a 31 year career at Abitibi Mission Mill. During these years, Ed upgraded his education at night school, became a Certified Engineering Technician, and went on to be a member of OACETT for 50 years.
Ed married the love of his life, Loverne Perozak, in 1960 and together they raised a son, Michael. With them, he felt his life was happy and complete.
He liked to work with his hands and, over the years, built a family reputation as a reliable handyman. Ed learned how to do many of his own auto repairs, home renovations and woodworking. He often put these talents to use by fixing many of his son's toys when they broke.
Throughout his life, Ed most enjoyed being in the outdoors. Hunting, fishing and camping with his wife and son were amongst his favourite activities. He was a long-time member of the Old Masters Fish & Game Club that had a camp on Whitefish Lake. Ed was also an avid backyard gardening enthusiast. Summer barbecues always included a large array of his potatoes, peas, string beans, carrots and lettuce. He was eagerly anticipating this year's harvest and happily got to taste it all before he passed.
Ed was predeceased by his sister Eugenia, father and mother Michael and Katherine, brothers William and Tony, and, most recently, his wife of 58 years, Loverne. Ed will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his loving son Michael (Elizabeth), brother Donald (Jeanette), cousins Judy (Gary), Jennie (Norris) and Rose, nephew Peter (Cheryl), nieces Glenna, Wendy (Ed), Bonnie, Michelle and their families.
Special thanks to all of his long-time neighbours for helping out and keeping an eye on him, and to all the doctors and nurses who cared for him with such compassion on 4 North at St. Joseph's Hospice.
Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date at Mountain View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or the .
no one can steal,
Death is a heartache
no one can heal.
Life must go on,
we know that is true,
But nothing's the same
since we lost you.
