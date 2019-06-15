|
|
JOSEPH HRABOK
August 12, 1920 - May 21, 2019
ANNE HRABOK (nee KNIHNITSKI)
August 26, 1926 - January 29, 2019
Mom and Dad were born on large farms close to each other near Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. They were both one of 10 siblings and recounted many happy memories growing up on the farm. Joe and Anne were married November 4, 1945 in Cudworth, Saskatchewan and moved to Murillo, Ontario to start a family. Joe worked as a mechanic in Murillo and Anne was a homemaker. They later moved to Wesfort in Fort William and Joe worked as a mechanic at Dominion Motors and Anne later worked as a Custodian for Lakehead Public Schools. They had 3 children, Joyce Lee (Fred), Joseph (Noella) and Marvin. They were predeceased by their parents Anne and Steve Knihnitski and Mary and Frank Hrabok; their daughter Joyce and son Marvin. They are survived by their son Joseph (Noella) and grandchildren Mark (Nicole), Steven (Tania), Kevin, Jonathan and Shirley-Anne, Robert and James Lee. Also survived by many relatives in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. They were married 73 years and spent all their time together gardening, cooking and enjoying family gatherings.
Family and friends will gather at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Thursday, June 20, 2019 for the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. presided by Msgr. P. M. Stilla, V.G. In lieu of flowers donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
We would like to thank the staff at Southbridge Lakehead for taking such good care of Mom and Dad. We would also like to thank Jenkens Funeral Home for their compassionate care during this difficult time.
On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca