It is with profound sadness that the family of Joseph Berube announces his passing on May 30th, 2020 at the age of 84. Joe was born on August 19th, 1935 in Pinewood, ON. He left when he was fourteen years old to work for the CNR in Raith. Joe later moved to Fort William, where he briefly worked at Allan's Scrapyard and Great Lakes, which he later retired from. He was also a member of the I.O.U.E. Local 865. Joe married Catherine (Kitty) Jackson on December 15th, 1962. Shortly after they started a family and had three beautiful children together. Joe loved spending time with his family and taking them on many trips. He even drove them to Mexico in a van. Joe was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also had a mischievous side and a wicked sense of humour. As his family matured, Joe bought a summer home in Rainy River and enjoyed spending many months there every year. Joe always loved gardening and working around the yard. He loved his many pets named Blackie. In Joe's last years he became close to his grand daughter Bailey, as she became a care giver and his friend. Joe will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, children: Jo-Ann, Edward (Janet), Cheryl (Kevin), Katie (Rob), several grandchildren: Alexis, Samantha (Matt), Zach (Cassandra), Christopher (Kaitlin), Samantha (Mike), Joseph, Kierha (William), Bailey (Tyler), Veronica (Bryson), Emily and Benjamin. Joe will also be missed by all of his great-grandchildren. Joe is also survived by his brother Lloyd and sister in law Beverly (Jerry). Joe was predeceased by his mother and father, sister Helen, brother Jerry and his best friend Jerry Keeping. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Donations in his honour may be made to the Thunder Bay & District Humane Society.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 6, 2020.
