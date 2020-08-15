Joseph Boudreau

Joseph Raymond (Pitt) Boudreau passed away peacefully at his home after a short battle with cancer, with his wife and family at his side. Predeceased by his parents Fernand and Wellemin, his brothers Gilles and Gyen and sister Marie. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 48 yrs. Marjory. Children Tanya of Port Alberni, Corrine (Derek) Calgary, AB, Beau (Megan) Powell River, BC. Grandchildren Rayann, Megan, Mackenzie, Jacob, Abby, Jordan, Emily and Isabelle. His trusted sidekick Presley. Brothers Ron (Lynn), Marcel (Nancy), Paul (Margie) and Fern (Nathalie), Sister Jeannette (Nene) (Steve Carruthers) Louise (Lulu) ( John Zechner). Numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews in BC, AB, ON and Que. Celebration of life will take place when we take him home to Red Rock, ON in the summer of 2021.