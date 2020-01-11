Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Funeral Chapel
200 S. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1B4
807-623-6446
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Drindak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Drindak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Drindak Obituary

Joseph Drindak passed away peacefully at Hogarth on December 24th, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born and raised in Thunder Bay. Joe was employed at Saskatchewan Wheat Pool (Viterra) until his retirement. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting and especially spending time at his cottage on Lake Superior. He was predeceased by his parents John and Kristina Drindak, sisters Mary, Ann, Helen and Cecilia; and brothers Peter and John. He is survived by his Thunder Bay family nephew Dave (Sandy) Drindak, niece Darlene (Jim) Sekora, nephew Don Drindak, nephew Paul (Linda) Drindak, nephew Mike (Sandy) Drindak and all their children as well as several out of town nieces and nephews. A private, family ceremony will be held at Mountainview/St. Patrick's Cemetery at a later date.

Joseph Drindak will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.

On-line Condolences
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -