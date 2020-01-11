|
Joseph Drindak passed away peacefully at Hogarth on December 24th, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born and raised in Thunder Bay. Joe was employed at Saskatchewan Wheat Pool (Viterra) until his retirement. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting and especially spending time at his cottage on Lake Superior. He was predeceased by his parents John and Kristina Drindak, sisters Mary, Ann, Helen and Cecilia; and brothers Peter and John. He is survived by his Thunder Bay family nephew Dave (Sandy) Drindak, niece Darlene (Jim) Sekora, nephew Don Drindak, nephew Paul (Linda) Drindak, nephew Mike (Sandy) Drindak and all their children as well as several out of town nieces and nephews. A private, family ceremony will be held at Mountainview/St. Patrick's Cemetery at a later date. On-line Condolences
Joseph Drindak will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
