Mr. Joseph Edgar Hatfield age 66 passed away peacefully early Thursday morning February 21, 2019 at home. He was born April 17, 1952 in Dryden, Ontario into a large family to John Hatfield and Michelin Piche. He will be missed by his sister Elaine, brother Pete, Elton, Clifford, Mike, and Kevin, sister Connie and Mona and numerous nieces and nephews. When he lived in Dryden he attended George P. Vanier School. Cremation will take place and a small Celebration of Life will be held at 405 Collins Place, Thunder Bay, Ontario on Sunday, February 24 at 11am. Joey will be greatly missed by anyone who crossed his path. He was always full of life and his sense of humour always shone through even in the difficult times. We will miss all his hugs, birthday wishes and all his air kisses. He was a very special person that gave us a lot of joy. Thank you Joey for being such a great teacher and for all the giggles.