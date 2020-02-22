|
|
Joseph Edward Romano of St. Catharines passed away on February 17, 2020 at the age of 87 at the Chartwell Home.YOU MAY BE GONE
Joe is survived by his dearest wife Judy, children Mitch (Lynne) and Cyndi Romano and step-father to Lawrence (Susan) and Shelli Brink (Frank). Remembered by their grandchildren and great grandchildren plus many nieces and nephews. Loving brother of Rita Kubinec, Jane Swain (Jim), Linda Figliomeni (Joe) and sister-in-law Joan Romano, step-brother-in-law James Nyberg (Alysa). Predeceased by his parents Ed and Mary, sister Rosalie, brother-in-law Ernie Gruen, brother Floyd and brother-in-law Louie Kubinec
Joe retired from C.N. railway and enjoyed his winters in Florida where he played cards and shuffleboard. In his early years he was an avid curler and hockey player, a fan of Thunder Bay Rails. While living in Thunder Bay he enjoyed his cottage on East Floral Beach.
In honouring Joe's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of his life will be held at Best Western Lake Street at QEW, St. Catharines on March 14th, 2-4 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of you choice. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road). 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
FROM OUR SIGHT
BUT YOU WILL NEVER
BE GONE FROM OUR HEARTS