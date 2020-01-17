|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph “Joe” Francis Donio announce his passing on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the age of 69 years at St. Joseph's Hospice with family by his side.
Joe was born in MacDiarmid, ON on March 11, 1950 where he was raised before moving in 1968, to Toronto where he met the love of his life, Karen. Upon returning to the north, Joe and his wife Karen started their family settling in Jellicoe and then later on to Geraldton in the mid-1970's. Joe was employed with the Canadian National Railway starting as a Section Man and moving his way up to Section Foreman. He later changed employment and worked in the Forest sector starting with Domtar and Abitibi and then later with Kimberly-Clark for 32 years. During this time, Joe started as a cutter and eventually became a truck driver where he hauled pulpwood to the Terrace Bay mill.
Due to his health, Joe went into early retirement as he was no longer able to continue his work in the bush. He then began to help his wife in their family business, Jo-Anne's Flower Boutique in Geraldton. Joe spent many hours working in all parts of the shop, but his favorite activity was delivering flowers to the people in the region. Joe was a very social fellow and he very much enjoyed the conversations he had with the shop's customers and recipients.
Joe's greatest passion was to be outdoors. He loved hunting and fishing and often out fished everyone who went with him. Joe also enjoyed endless hours at his camp at Wildgoose Lake with family and friends. He enjoyed many outdoor activities including Atving, snowmobiling and trapping.
Joe was a strong and independent man and a jack of all trades. He had a great sense of humour often joking with people. He was predeceased by his parents Maurice (Morris) and Amelia Donio (nee McGuire) and siblings Robert and Agnes Marie (Nee nee).
Joe will be forever missed by his wife Karen and sons Joe (Angela), Michael and grandchildren Matthew, Issac and Lucas all of Thunder Bay. He is also survived by his sister Annabelle and brother Patrick, both of Thunder Bay as well as many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to visit at St. Theresa R.C. Church on Saturday, January 18th from 12noon until the time of the Funeral Mass, officiated by Fr. Gerard Legaspi, at 1pm. Following the services, a reception will be held at the Parish Hall.
In the memory of Joe Donio, donations to Our Hearts at Home Cardiovascular Campaign (www.healthsciencesfoundation.ca/donatenow) or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
Online condolences may be made through Fawcett Funeral Home at www.rfffh.com