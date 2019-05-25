|
July 29, 1945 – May 13 2019
It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected and sudden passing of our Husband, Dad and Grandpa. Joseph George Esterreicher (Sr.) passed away with his family by his side at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital on May 13, 2019.
Born in Innsbruck, Austria on July 29, 1945, Joe immigrated to Canada with his mother, two brothers, sister and stepfather. The family began their life in Canada in early 1952, first living near Ottawa and then moving to Sioux Lookout a few months later. Joe attended Sacred Heart School and Queen Elizabeth High School, through Grade 10. He attended DeVry Technical Institute in Toronto in 1964/65 and graduated with his electronics papers. He worked for Northern Communications in Ontario for the next seven years. In 1971, he transferred to Swift Current, Saskatchewan, where he met his wife, Martha, whom he married in February, 1972. Later that year, he began working for the Abitibi Mill in Hudson, so he could be closer to his family. In 1974, he returned to college to get his Electrical Construction and Industrial Electronic Controls diplomas. Joe then began to work for the mill in Thunder Bay in 1976 and remained there until his retirement in 2004.
In 1979, Joe bought a lot on Abram Lake where he spent as much time as possible. He built his dream house, his ‘heaven' and forever home, “Camp Esterreicher”, where he will remain for eternity. Joe and Martha moved permanently to Sioux Lookout in 2010. They were able to spend the last six winters in Mesa, Arizona.
Joe is survived by his wife, Martha (Janzen) of 47 years, daughters, Jennifer and Kristine (David Stasiuk) and son, Joe Jr. (Ashleigh). He also leaves to mourn his grandchildren, Riley, Paige, Chloe, Janzen, Grace and Graham. Joe is also survived by his brothers, Steven Esterreicher (Emily) and Dennis Vinczeffy (Patricia), his sister Theresa Roy (Raymond), and numerous nieces and nephews. Throughout the years, Joe made many friendships across Canada and the United States. He will always be remembered by his special friend of more than 50 years, ‘Auntie Sue' Musil (Don) who is, and always will be, part of the family.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Sioux Lookout on May 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
If friends so desire, donations may be made in Joe's memory, to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation – P.E.T. Scanner through the Sioux Lookout Funeral Home, Box 1449, Sioux Lookout, Ontario P8T 1B9.