Joseph Hawryluk
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing out father Joseph Hawryluk after a long illness. Born June 4, 1925 in Fort William he moved to Finmark at the age of 2 months with his step father, mother, 1 sister and 2 brothers, living there till the age of 16. Moved back to Fort William, now Thunder Bay and worked at Abitibi Mission Mill for 8 months, 1942-1943. He left there on May 31st and got hired with Canadian Pacific Railway on the grain door department until he retired in 1990 at the age of 63. On June 14, 1952 he married Jean Yakabowski of San Clara and raised 6 children after the death of his wife of 50 years. He is survived by his daughters Rose Wellington (Larry Wellington), Dianne and Susan. Sons Robert, Jerry and Jim. Granddaughters Maria and spouse Robin, and Sherry. Great Grandchildren Andrew, John, Braydon and Calley. Predeceased by wife Jean in 2002, Father Joseph in 1925, Marthe Mary in 1962 and step fathers Fred Lazinski and John Tanasaychuk. Also brother Michael killed in action in Normandy France on July 8, 1944. Brother Peter from Montreal Greenfield Park in 2004 and sister Sophie Taylor of Toronto. Visitation for Joseph will take place on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm in the Blake Funeral Chapel. Those wishing to attend are asked to please RSVP online at Joseph's obituary page (https://memorials.blakefuneralchapel.com/joseph-hawryluk/4317731/index.php) or by calling the Blake Funeral Chapel at 623-6446. A private family service will take place on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.

Joseph Hawryluk will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 1, 2020.
