

November 11, 1945

– October 14, 2020



Joseph Lionel Courtemanche, also known as Papa Joe, Lionel, Joe C, Dancing Joe or simply Joe, was called home October 14, 2020 from the hospital in Thunder Bay ending his hard-fought battle with declining health. Although Papa Joe has left behind his daughter Shannon (Paul), grandkids Sydney and Hunter Courtemanche (Vanessa), Josie and Wil Cormier, siblings, nieces and nephews, Middletons, beloved girlfriend, adopted family, and so many friends, he has joyfully reunited with his wife Geraldine (Kettles) Courtemanche (December 5, 1948-June 25, 2018), son Barry Shawn Courtemanche (December 7, 1974 - October 19, 2017) and many other loved ones who have passed before him. Known as a hard-working long-time entrepreneur with experience gained working with different companies including his most favorite position as maintenance with the Manitouwadge Hospital, it was well known that no matter what day or time someone may have called needing help with a furnace, leaky pipe or replacement part, Joe could always be relied upon to show up and offer a helping hand. Papa Joe loved to gather family, friends and community and was often known as the life of any party he attended. Everything from building his own super-sized barbeque's and pig roasters to making room in his garage for visits, card playing and impromptu parties - he was always open and ready to make sure everyone ate well and had a good time. Although a preferred homebody, his most treasured time away from home was spent fishing and hunting with his grandson and buddies, summers spent in Rossport and the many adventures with one of his closest partners in mischief, “Captain Joe”. Papa Joe really was one of a kind. He loved everyone and went out of his way to make people feel welcome and appreciated. As with all humans, he wasn't perfect, struggled with his own inner challenges, and had regrets but even on his darkest days he was always thinking of his family, friends and those who may need more support than himself. Papa Joe, you will be missed by so many, but your legacy of loving kindness, card cheating, all night dancing and welcoming smile will forever live on in the many stories to share. In keeping with Joe's wishes, there will be no funeral at this time, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when we are all able to gather once again. Until then, all who knew Joe are asked to raise a toast, share a story and remember some good times shared with our dear friend, Papa Joe. For friends and family wishing to do so may make donations to the Nipigon District General Hospital or Sister Margaret Smith Centre for Addictions at St. Joseph's Care Group in Thunder Bay. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.