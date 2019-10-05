|
Joseph (Joe) Michael MacIsaac passed away peacefully on the morning of October 3, 2019 at the Transitional Care Unit in Thunder Bay. He was 68. For those who took the time to know Joe, he was a selfless man who went to great lengths to help others in need regardless of who they were. Over the course of his life, Joe took in a gentleman living with HIV/Aids when nobody else would and he provided a supportive home to a man living with a developmental disability. Joe was often misunderstood, but he was a loving and caring man who will be missed terribly. Joe lived a full and exciting life. He was proud of his Cape Breton roots. He was a professional card player who travelled through the US and Canada before settling in Thunder Bay in 1976. Once in Thunder Bay, Joe got a job with Great Lakes Paper where he proudly served as a pipe fitter until he retired. Joe often referred to himself as “Black Bart” when he used to frequent “The Nugget.” He loved to dance and tell stories, but was proud to have never consumed a drop of alcohol. Joe loved movies, reading, and was a master of history and trivia. In his later years he was fiercely independent and often pushed people away, but he made room in his life for his friend, buddy and “partner,” Mike. Joe and Mike found much joy together and formed a friendship and bond that will never be broken. Joe always spoke warmly about his past wife, Linda Lee and his good friend, Rachel, who predeceased him years ago. Joe was a diamond in the rough and his memory will live on forever in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved him. Online condolences
