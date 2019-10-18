|
|
May 30, 1957 – October 18, 2018
Remembering You Today Joe
My thoughts are ever with you
Though you have passed away.
And those who loved you dearly
Are thinking of you today.
Everyday in some small way
Memories of you come my way.
Though absent, you are
always near
Still missed, loved and
always dear.
Your presence I will miss,
Your memory I will treasure,
Loving you always
Forgetting you never.
We can't have old days back
When we were together.
But secret tears and
loving thoughts
Will be with us forever.
~ Love Kathy, Barbara,
Jo-Anne and Richard