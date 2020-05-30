Mr. Joseph Paul Wappner
February 25, 1953
- May 23, 2020
It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Joe Wappner on May 23, 2020 at TBRHSC, with his wife by his side. As per Joe's wishes, no service will take place. Cremation and interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Joe is survived by his wife, Bernadette, children, Leighton (wife Rebecca) and Chandrie, and his sister, Lucille Wappner.
We will love and miss you always, Joe, until we meet again.
Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 30, 2020.