Mr. Joseph Paul WappnerFebruary 25, 1953- May 23, 2020It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Joe Wappner on May 23, 2020 at TBRHSC, with his wife by his side. As per Joe's wishes, no service will take place. Cremation and interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Joe is survived by his wife, Bernadette, children, Leighton (wife Rebecca) and Chandrie, and his sister, Lucille Wappner.We will love and miss you always, Joe, until we meet again.Online condolencesmay be made through