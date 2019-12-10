|
Mr. Joseph Sonego, age 95 years, passed away peacefully in Hogarth Riverview Manor on Friday, December 6, 2019 with his family by his side.
Joseph was born in Azzano Decimo, Italy on August 12, 1924. Joseph grew up during the war, where he was captured and held in a Polish concentration camp for two years. After the war, Joseph travelled to Argentina to work and then, travelled to Fort William, Canada in 1953. Joseph met and married Maria Caldarelli in 1958 and they raised three sons.
Joseph came to Thunder Bay, where he laid down his roots. He started working construction as a mason, building block basements and concrete work. Joseph helped many immigrants come to Canada by providing work. Later on, Joseph changed professions and started “Joe Sonego Sand and Gravel”, providing sand and gravel to many of the contractors and businesses in town.
Joseph was known for providing good service to his customers, but he was also a great story teller, and many of his clients would look forward to seeing his truck so that they could talk with Joe. There was always a story to be told.
Joe loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, mushroom picking, blue berry picking and even prospecting. He would always take his family on all of his trips, and even ventured out on his own from time to time. Joe also loved gardening. He spent many hours in the garden with his wife Maria, where they had a friendly competition on who was the better gardener.
PAPA JOE will always be remembered for his pleasant smile, big heart and zest for life.
Joseph is survived by his three sons, Frank (Pat), Gino (Lori) and Bruno (Brenda) as well as his grandchildren Levan, Justin and Jessica. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Maria; his parents Pasquale and Erminia Sonego and his siblings, Gelindo (Helen), Nella (Fausto) and Olimpio (Joanne).
Funeral Services for the late Mr. Joseph Sonego will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10:00am in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. Interment will follow in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday evening from 6:00pm until 8:00pm in the Chapel with Vigil Prayers offered at 6:30pm.
Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Joseph to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
