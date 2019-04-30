|
Sept. 10, 1947 - April 28, 2019
Peacefully, Joe (a.k.a. Miracle Man or Lazarus) passed away in the early morning hours of April 28, 2019 with his wife at his side. Joe was born September 10, 1947 in Port Arthur and grew up in Baird, ON on John St. Road. When he was twelve, his parents sent him to the Junior at junior seminary in St. Boniface, MB and it was there that he learned to speak French. He returned home and enrolled in P.A.C.I. for the remaining two years of his secondary education. He loved sports of all kinds but especially football and hockey. He went on to Lakehead University and graduated in 1970 with B.A. in French and English and later on he obtained his B.Ed. During his third year at L.U. he met his future wife, Jay (Jessie) Hird. With degree in hand and newly engaged, he attended the "cattle market" in Toronto and was offered a job teaching French in Fort Frances, ON. His ability to coach football was also a major factor in his hiring. Joe and Jay lived in Fort Frances for five years. Joe then applied for a teaching job in the small Manitoba town of St. Jean Baptiste. In 1978 Joe and Jay were blessed with the arrival of their son, Jean-Paul (J.P.). In 1980, Joe was diagnosed with poly-cystic kidney disease and from 1981 to 1985 was on dialysis. On July 8, 1985 Joe underwent a kidney transplant with a kidney donated by the family of a deceased young woman. Joe treasured that kidney and a chance for a full life. His adherence to a salt-free diet is legendary. He was one of the longest surviving cadaver kidney transplant recipients in Ontario (34 years). He went back to teaching following the transplant but then decided that he wanted to try something different so he bought a small grocery store in St. Jean and ran the store for a couple of years. In 1988, he sold the store and the house he built and moved the family back to his hometown, now called Thunder Bay. He quickly got a job teaching various subjects in the Francophone section at St. Ignatius High School and coaching the junior football team for years, as well as the hockey team. Many precious friendships were formed during his teaching career and continued on after his retirement in 2002 until his death. After retirement, Joe, Jay and J.P. moved out to Island Lake and his retirement years were spent doing all of the things he loved: fishing, hunting and gardening. He and Jay spent many winters vacationing in Arizona, where he sharpening his skills at pool and cards. In 2017, due to ill health, Joe and Jay moved back to the City of Thunder Bay. He survived emergency aortic valve/stem surgery in Hamilton at Christmas 2017 and although his health deteriorated, his spirit never did. Joe was loved by so many and his love was widespread. The impact he had on students, colleagues, friends and relatives and his ability to touch the lives of those he met was well known and will be never forgotten. Joe is survived by his loving wife, Jay (Jessie), son J.P. (Jean-Paul) (Stephanie). Also survived by his brothers, Terry (Mary) and Lionel (Leo) (Natalie), sisters, Betty (Roger) and Cheryl (Wayne), many nieces, nephews and cousins and newly found daughter, Marnie Madeo (Dale), and two granddaughters, Jasmine and Emily. He was predeceased by his parents, Tommy and Simone, sisters Madeleine and Stella, and brothers, Gerald (Buck) (Marcie), and Philip (Skip). A celebration of Joe's life will take place at Tony & Adam's restaurant, on Friday, May 3rd from 12:00pm until 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Kidney Foundation of Canada or Thunder Bay Regional Health Centre Foundation. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses that took care of Joe over the years and especially those in the Renal Dept., Wards 2A and 2B of the TBRHSC and the hospice unit at St. Joseph's.
