Joseph Stosic



February 22, 1933 –

October 16, 2020



It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Joseph passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Joseph's Care Group. Joe was born in Sibenik, Croatia. Prior to immigrating to Canada, he lived and worked in Germany and served in the English Army in London England. He survived a very difficult childhood surviving WW11. He knew that immigrating to Canada would provide the opportunity to build a good life and have a family that he dreamed of. He then met Ursula Shaefer, married and together enjoyed 5 children. They parted later in life but always remained committed to their family. We will all treasure so many great memories of him. He always had a very playful soul and extreme charm. He loved to go dancing, visiting friends, socializing, playing chess on Sundays and just visiting with his family. He had a knack for showing up at the least opportune moments, but we loved him for that. He always had a small pocket full of cashews (broken not whole). Joe could be found at Renco Foods for his daily adventure or stopping at the Marina to enjoy beautiful Lake Superior. Joe loved to stay up on world news and especially all sports. He really was a wealth of information. Joe lived a happy healthy life almost to the very end. Joe will be sadly missed by his children, Bronko (Karen) Stosic, Gina (Dan) Poulin, Anita Weiler, Suzi (Dave) Klages. Grandchildren, Tammy (Danny) Goupil, Sara Stosic, (Don Bradley), Daniel (Kylee) Bois, Jenice Bois (Ryan Christian), Samantha Poulin (Daryl Novak), Mitchell Lehmann (Amy Broome). Great grandchildren, Morgan, Avery, Jayson, Brooke and Jack. He will also be missed by his longtime friend, Anne Wowchuk, daughters, Kelly and Lesley. Joe is pre-deceased by his parents, sister, Maria, brothers, Zvona, Bronko and youngest son, Mark Stosic. He is survived by sisters, Maida Erceg and Dora Stosic in Croatia, and Niece, Maja Erceg in London, England. Joe will be laid to rest with Mark at St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery. A private family service is being held. We are very grateful to all the staff at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and St. Joseph's Care Group for their committed and loving care during this difficult time. Should friends so desire, donations may be made to your charity of choice would be appreciated.