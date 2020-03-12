|
His family is sorry to announce the death of Joseph (Joe) Vancook on March 7, 2020, at the age of 37, from complications of myotonic dystrophy. He died in peace. Joe is survived by his parents, Bert and Mary, by his brothers and their families: David (Catherine, Declan, Rowan, Lydia), Mark (Shannon, Noah, Lina) and Andrew (Blair, Kyler), as well as aunts, uncles and cousins and his special friends Norman and Donalda, John M., Roy, Nathan and Nik. Thanks to a number of people for their care and involvement in Joe's life over the years: To the people of St. Andrew's for their warm inclusion; to the staff at Market St. for their good care and concern; Avenue II; Special Olympics bowling; doctors and nurses in emergency and ICU at TBRHSC; as well as Dr. Derbyshire and Dr. Shepard. A celebration service will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church on April 3 at 11:00am. Please feel free to wear a Christmas-themed or other colourful necktie. We suggest any donations in Joe's memory be made to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church or to Muscular Dystrophy Canada.On-line Condolences
Joseph Vancook will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.
