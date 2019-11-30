|
October 22, 1948 – November 27, 2019
Mr. Joseph Walter Gagnon, age 71 years, passed away peacefully in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
Joseph was born in Aroland on October 22, 1948. He was employed for over 35 years with Kimberly Clark. Joseph was a hard working man all of his life. He was constantly giving to his people in anyway he could, trying to better life for everyone. He was very organized and generous. Joseph's greatest passion was his family and was a true provider for his children and grandchildren. In his younger years, Joseph enjoyed the outdoors and playing guitar. He was a huge sports fanatic, especially hockey and was a die-hard fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Joseph is survived by his children Douglas, Virginia, Donna and Patricia Gagnon; grandchildren Leo and Amy Gagnon, Walter and Kevin Lewis, Ayla Spyrka, Sheldon, Douglas and Tanis Faulconer, Larissa Derosier, Caroline Johnson, Dylan Stanley, Lyndsay and Sydney Willoughby as well as his great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Linda Kashkish, Marcel, Hilda, Jackie, Johnny, Jeffrey, Lindsay, Bernard and Christopher Gagnon; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives as well as his special furry dog companion, Toopy.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Amelia; daughter Theresa and son Leo; his parents Walter and Mary Gagnon; sister Lena Bell and brother Donald Gagnon.
A Visitation for family and friends in Thunder Bay will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 3:00pm until 5:00pm in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. Joseph will then be transferred to Aroland First Nation where visitation will continue on Tuesday evening after 5:00pm in the home of Marcel Gagnon (36 Poplar Street). The Funeral Service for Joseph will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00am in the Johnny Therriault School, Aroland First Nation. Cremation will follow with interment at a later date.
Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Joseph to Diabetes Canada would be greatly appreciated.
