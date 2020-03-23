|
|
On March 21, 2020, Joseph William Beitz gave up his earthly battle with heart disease and complications from cancer. He was 77 years old. As per his wishes he passed away peacefully at home with his wife and family at his side.
Joe was born in Guelph, Ontario on December 14, 1942 to Jim and Verna Beitz. He enjoyed sharing stories of the mischief he would get into with his siblings, cousins and friends. In his teens he joined the Sea Cadets and was very proud to be on one of the ships that escorted the Royal Yacht Britannia up the St. Lawrence River in 1959. He loved to race cars and was a founding member of the Ventures Car Club in Guelph.
Never a man to just sit around, he enjoyed being involved in fast pitch, hockey, snowmobiling, curling, bowling, shuffleboard, fishing, camping and of course, cards. He built the family home in Scoble and cut all the wood for the home's furnace. His wood piles were legendary.
Joe always wanted to become a police officer and on April 29, 1968 his dream finally came true when he joined the OPP. He served in Emo, Sioux Lookout, Central Patricia, Thunder Bay, Kakabeka Falls and on August 31, 1995 he finished his career as a Forensic Identification Investigator and an Explosive Technician. On May 8, 2006, smiling from ear to ear, he presented his son, Garrett, with his OPP badge in Orillia.
Upon retirement he joined the OPP Veterans and was elected a director for Chapter 16. He also worked as a new recruit background investigator for the OPP. When Scoble Township joined Neebing Municipality he was the first Scoble Councillor. Recently, he was a member of the Lakehead Police Services Board but had to retire due to ill health.
Joe and his family owned a 5th wheel and enjoyed camping in Provincial Parks and visiting family in Eastern Ontario. He also travelled to P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, the Yukon, Alaska, the Baja, Texas, Arizona and Florida.
He will be loved and deeply missed by his wife, Joan; son Garrett (Melissa) grandchildren Dylan, Lucas and Kenzie; son Patrick (Rose) grandsons Preston and Leon. He is also survived by his sister Doreen Hamilton, brothers Ken and Andy (Kelly); 8 nieces and their spouses; 18 great nieces and nephews and 5 great great nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his infant son Matthew; parents Jim and Verna Beitz; parents-in-law Laura and John McRae; sister-in-law Libby Beitz; brothers-in-law Jim Hamilton and Glen McRae.
The family would like to thank Dr. Andrew Migay, Sherri Henderson RN, and Linda Rousseau from the Palliative Care Unit and Aparna NP and Tyler RN from Paramed Nursing. You all helped Joe complete his final journey with dignity.
Cremation has taken place. Due to the current health concerns, a celebration of Joe's life will be announced at a later date.