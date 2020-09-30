1/1
Josephine Bodnar
1922 - 2020
Josephine Bodnar died peacefully in her home at Chartwell Isabella Retirement Home on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Born June 23, 1922 in Port Arthur. Josie lived her childhood on her parents farm on Hilldale Road. She
married Fred Bodnarin 1939. They built their home and raised three children on Francis St. in Westfort, where she lived for 65 years. She moved to Chartwell Isabella in 2012. Josie enjoyed summers at their cottage at Wild Goose for many years and trips - many to warm winter destinations. Her family, friends, home, church and garden were her main interest. She was an original member of the Holy Cross congregation and active building fund worker and a past president of St. Annes Society. Josie was predeceased by her parents John and Polly Soroko, her husband Fred in 1996. She is survived by her children Dr. Fred Bodnar - Edie (Paul, Mark, Andrea) of Ancaster. Marilyn - James Petrunka (Jim, Tina) Thunder Bay. Bob Bodnar - Vivian of Nanaimo, as well as 4 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Josephine will be missed. Thanks to the staff at Chartwell Isabella who made her 8 1/2 years there a happy time. Funeral services and mass will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Thunder Bay.

Josie Bodnar will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.


On-line Condolences
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
