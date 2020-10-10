1/1
Josephine (Jessie) Paley
Josephine (Jessie) Paley, age 93 years, a resident of Pioneer Ridge, Thunder Bay passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 7, 2020. Jessie was born to Polish immigrant parents Micheal and Franceska Syrotiuk, growing up on a homestead in the St. Martin Manitoba area. Later in life, she would marry Peter Paley and they would move to the Nipigon, Red Rock area. Jessie was always active in the local community with sports and clubs. Jessie had also worked at the local mills. Her favourite passion was to be working the garden. Jessie is survived by her three sons, Edwin, Garry, and Allan; brother Eugene Syrotiuk. Jessie is predeceased by her husband Peter (1992); brothers Alex, Walter and Nester Syrotiuk; sister Olga (1948). A special thank you to all the staff at Pioneer Ridge who provided mom with such kindness during the last 9 years. Following cremation, a private family gathering will be held due to Covid 19 restrictions. Should friends so desire, donations may be made in Jessie's memory to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 10, 2020.
