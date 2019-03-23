|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Josephine Saccomano Litrenta early Saturday morning March 16th, 2019 in her hometown of Rovito, Italy with her loving family by her side. Josephine, lovingly called Aunt Geppy, came to Canada in 1971 to marry the love of her live, Vincent Litrenta, and start a new life here in Thunder Bay. She went to Confederation College to learn to speak English. She landed a job in the upholstery department of Otto and Bayne where she spent many happy years perfecting her sewing talent to make beautiful curtains for homes and businesses. She was an amazing cook and baker. She had a green thumb in the garden and had the golden touch in everything she did. She was a member of the Port Arthur Italian Ladies Auxiliary for many years. In 2006 she returned to Rovito, Italy with her husband to enjoy their later years with her family there.
She was predeceased by her mother, Aurelia, and father, Salvatore, her beloved husband of thirty-six years, Vincent, her brother-in-law Guilio Marozzo and sister-in-law Carmela Litrenta. In Italy, she is survived by her brothers, Antonio Saccomano (Sarina), Michele (Franca) Mario (Anna) and her sister Iolanda (Oliverio) along with many nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews as well. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Emilia Marozzo, brother-in-law Mario Litrenta, nieces Rose Robinson (Errol), Terri Renaud (Don) from Thunder Bay, and nephew Gino Marozzo (Geraldine) from Abbottsord, B.C. She was deeply loved by her grandnieece Justine Doughty (Jason) and great grand niece and nephew Sofia and Nico living in England.
There will be a Mass at St. Anthony's Church where she had been a member for many years on Thursday, March 28, at 7:00 officiated by Father Luigi. She will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.