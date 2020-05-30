Josephine (Mousseau) Sharrow
October 23, 1929
– May 20, 2020

It is with heavy hearts that we announce Josie Sharrow passed away peacefully, with family at her side, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Josie is survived by her son Clyde; daughter Margaret (Ron); grandchildren Chris, Jennifer (Lawrence), Amanda (Darren), Fanessa and Ashely (L.C.); great-grandchildren Ethan, Faith, Abigail, Jacob and Emma, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.

She is predeceased by her father Joseph Mousseau; mother Anntonette Shaganosh; brothers Eddie, Denis, Francis and James; sisters Anne, Bertha, Jean, Monica; Daughter Becky and great-grandson Joseph.

In accordance with Josie's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
EthicalDeathCare.com Photos, as well as memories and stories published by those who knew her, are available there.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 30, 2020.
