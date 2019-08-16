|
|
In Loving Memory
Son and Daddy
Joshua Nicholas Trotz
August 16,1988 - July 10,2017
Two years ago today, God came
to take you home.
Your loss has taught us
many things:
How to proceed every day and cherish hope & happy memories;
How to hide our heartache, when someone speaks your name;
How to cry silent tears when we seek your help & advice;
Living our lives without you
is the hardest part of all.
When we needed someone, we could always count on you.
The special years & moments will live within our hearts forever.
They will give us strength and comfort until we are together again.
~Sadly missed always and forever Mom, sons Tristan and Jasper Trotz